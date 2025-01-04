Vice President-elect JD Vance underwent minor surgery

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 3 de enero, 2025

JD Vance, who will take over as vice president of the United States, was admitted Friday afternoon to George Washington Hospital for minor sinus surgery, which had been previously scheduled.

Vance's spokesman William Martin confirmed that the operation was successful and that the vice president-elect is in good health. "[The vice president-elect] will be back at work tomorrow," Martin said, according to Fox News.

Before undergoing the surgery, Vance went about his normal schedule on Capitol Hill, where he was present during the ceremony in which Vice President Kamala Harris swore in new senators.