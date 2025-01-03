Meta replaces Democrat Nick Clegg with Republican Joel Kaplan as the new director of global policy

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 2 de enero, 2025

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, reported that Joel Kaplan, a prominent Republican, will be the new director of global policy, replacing Democrat Nick Clegg.

In a statement released Thursday, Clegg, a former British deputy prime minister and former leader of the Liberal Democrats in the United Kingdom, announced that he decided to step down from the post he has held since 2022 and stressed that Kaplan is the ideal person to succeed him.

"No one could pick up from where I’ve left off with greater skill and integrity than my deputy, Joel Kaplan. I am simply thrilled that Joel will now become Meta’s Chief Global Affairs Officer. Over the years that we have worked together, we have become good friends as well as close colleagues – I have laughed with, as well as learned from, Joel in equal measure. He will be able to build on what we have done together, and improve upon what I failed to get done," he said.

A strategy aligned with political change

The change in leadership occurs in a key political context, as it comes shortly before Donald Trump's inauguration, which seems to reflect a strategic adjustment in Meta's political posture. With Kaplan's arrival, the company bolsters its political team with professionals with experience in Republican administrations.

Joel Kaplan, deputy White House chief of staff during George W. Bush's presidency; Kevin Martin, vice president of global public policy and a Bush appointee at the Federal Communications Commission; and Jennifer Newstead, Meta's general counsel, who was State Department legal counsel under Trump before joining the company in 2019, are among the key new members.

In addition, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has adopted a conciliatory approach toward Trump. In November, Zuckerberg dined with the president-elect at Mar-a-Lago and congratulated him on his election victory, an action similar to that of other big tech executives.

Zuckerberg's words

Zuckerberg expressed his gratitude towards Clegg: "I'm grateful for everything you've done for Meta and the world these past seven years. You've made an important impact advancing Meta's voice and values around the world, as well as our vision for AI and the metaverse. You've also built a strong team to carry this work forward."

The CEO also highlighted Kaplan's experience as a key asset in leading Meta's policy efforts in the coming years, with expectations that he will continue to advance the company's strategic goals.