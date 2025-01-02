Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 2 de enero, 2025

Military support from the United States to Israel since the outbreak of the war in the Gaza Strip following the October 7 massacre now amounts to $22 billion, revealed the Institute for International Peace Studies in Stockholm, Sweden.

The aid sent by Washington has enabled the Jewish state to carry out its anti-terrorist operations not only in Gaza, but also in Lebanon and Syria.

The Swedish organization further stated that between 2019 and 2023, the US share of arms supplies to Israel was 69%, a figure that increased to 78% in the last year.

By December 2023, Israel had received more than 10,000 tons of weaponry worth $2.4 billion. However, this amount increased fivefold, reaching 50,000 tons of armaments supplied to Israel as of August 2024.

Equipment sent by the United States to Israel

The U.S. provided Israel with missiles for the Iron Dome anti-aircraft defense system, precision-guided bombs, CH-53 model heavy transport helicopters, AH-64 Apache combat helicopters, 155 mm artillery shells, bunker-busting ammunition and armored vehicles, among other advanced military equipment.