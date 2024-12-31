Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 30 de diciembre, 2024

Donald Trump again endorsed skilled immigration. Days after settling MAGA's internal argument, the president-elect confirmed his position again. Specifically, he reposted a viral post by Elon Musk on X so that there would be no doubt about his position on the matter in his second administration.

"Anyone – of any race, creed or nationality – who came to America and worked like hell to contribute to this country will forever have my respect," Musk posted on his X account. The post quickly went viral and surpassed 57 million views.

"America is the land of freedom and opportunity. Fight with every fiber of your being to keep it that way!" Musk added.

The president-elect had already settled the internal argument on the subject in a recent interview with The New York Post.

"I’ve always liked the visas, I have always been in favor of the visas. That’s why we have them. I have many H-1B visas on my properties. I’ve been a believer in H-1B. I have used it many times. It’s a great program," Trump said.

The controversy began unexpectedly after Sriram Krishnan was announced as an artificial intelligence policy adviser in the second Trump administration. In the wake of his appointment, recent statements in which he spoke of removing per-country limits on green cards and visas for skilled immigrants began to resurface.

Musk and the controversy over skilled immigration

The entrepreneur came out supporting Vivek Ramaswamy when the MAGA world entered the debate.

In some discussions with his social network users, Musk explained the need to encourage skilled foreign immigration by comparing the U.S. to a sports team.

"There is a permanent shortage of excellent engineering talent. It is the fundamental limiting factor in Silicon Valley. The number of people who are super-talented AND super-motivated engineers in the U.S. is too low. (...) You have to recruit top talent, wherever they are. That allows the whole TEAM to win," Musk said.