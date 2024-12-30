Appeals court upholds verdict finding Trump liable for sexual abuse of E. Jean Carroll

Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 30 de diciembre, 2024

A federal appeals court upheld writer E. Jean Carroll's $5 million ruling against President-elect Donald Trump. A jury had awarded Carroll that sum in 2023 after finding Trump liable for sexually abusing her in the 1990s and defaming her after she went public with her accusations.

Trump appealed the verdict, but the three judges of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit found that the president-elect did not sufficiently demonstrate that the errors complained of affected his rights or warranted a new trial and confirmed in their ruling what was established in the first instance.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said: "The American People have re-elected President Trump with an overwhelming mandate, and they demand an immediate end to the political weaponization of our justice system and a swift dismissal of all of the Witch Hunts, including the Democrat-funded Carroll Hoax, which will continue to be appealed."