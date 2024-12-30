Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 29 de diciembre, 2024

With just days to go before what promises to be an uphill election to renew his position as House speaker, Mike Johnson scored the endorsement of Newt Gingrich. Because of the GOP's slim majority in the House, 219-215, the Louisiana Republican can only afford to lose one Republican vote to stay in office.

"I tell everybody, I was a pretty effective speaker. I could never do his job. He has no margins. Any two or three members can rebel at any moment," said Gingrich, who famously held the gavel from 1995 to 1999.

"When you have no margin, and you have to maneuver and listen and maneuver and listen, that is how the Constitutional process works," he added in dialogue with 77 WABC.

Just a few days ago, the House speaker encouraged congressional Republicans to prioritize party interests. "Every Republican in the House has to grow up and recognize that when you have a one-vote margin or a two-vote margin, you had better all be on the same team," he said in an interview with Fox News.

The House will vote to choose its speaker next Friday, January 3. After the noisy tug-of-war to avoid the government shutdown, Johnson's leadership was weakened among some members of the Republican caucus.

In turn, 34 Republicans voted against the last bill to avoid the government shutdown. While it passed, these congressmen could become a stumbling block for Johnson. For example, Congressman Thomas Massie has already announced that he will vote for someone else. Scott Perry and Andy Harris have not yet defined whether or not they will support the Kentucky Republican.

Mike Lawler also defended Johnson. The New York Republican congressman encouraged his colleagues to vote for him, claiming his opponents are "playing with fire."

"If they think they’re somehow going to get to a more conservative speaker, they’re kidding themselves. Mike Johnson is arguably the most conservative speaker that’s ever been elected to the office," he told ABC on Sunday.