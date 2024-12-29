Casell became the second Democrat to switch parties heading into 2025/ Florida House of Representatives . Wikimedia Commons .

Republicans in Florida continue to build on their supermajority in the local House of Representatives. While the gap with Democrats is already sizable, it expanded Saturday with the announcement of Hillary Cassel, who left the Democratic Party and joined the Republican Party. Her reasons: Israel and "ordinary Floridians."

"As a proud Jewish woman, I have been increasingly troubled by the Democratic Party’s failure to unequivocally support Israel and its willingness to tolerate extreme progressive voices that justify or condone acts of terrorism," the congresswoman said through a statement released on X, which surpassed six million views.

"I’m constantly troubled by the inability of the current Democratic Party to relate to everyday Floridians. ... I can no longer remain in a party that doesn’t represent my values," the local representative continued.

Cassel represents Florida's 101st district in the local House of Representatives, specifically part of Broward County. With her arrival to the GOP, the Republicans will hold 87 of the 120 seats in the state House, leaving 33 to the Democrats.

The now-Republican is the second to switch parties heading into 2025, after Rep. Susan Valdés of Tampa.

Daniel Perez, speaker of the Florida House of Representatives, weighed in, saying he was looking forward to working with Cassel in the coming years.

"She will be a valuable asset as we work together to improve the lives of all Floridians. I would encourage you to reach out to Rep. Cassel and welcome her to our team, which will now bring our Republican supermajority to a historic 87 members (73% of the House). ... I hope that you enjoy the rest of your holiday break and rest up. We have a lot of work to do together in 2025," he said in a statement.

Trump's welcome to Cassell

Donald Trump congratulated Cassell on the party switch and welcomed her to the Republican Party on his Truth Social account.

“Congratulations to Hillary Cassel for becoming the second State Representative from the Great State of Florida to switch her Party affiliation from Democrat to Republican, once more expanding the GOP Supermajority in the State House!" he posted.