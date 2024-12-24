Trump to order Department of Justice to 'vigorously pursue' death penalty to protect families

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 24 de diciembre, 2024

US President-elect Donald Trump pledged Tuesday that his administration will "vigorously" pursue the death penalty for those who commit violent crimes, a clear counter to policies implemented by outgoing President Joe Biden. This pledge comes a day after Biden commuted the death sentences of several federally convicted inmates.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump made clear that once he takes office, he will order the "Justice Department to vigorously pursue the death penalty to protect American families and children from violent rapists, murderers, and monsters," the president-elect wrote, adding, "We will be a Nation of Law and Order again!"

During his presidency, Trump reinstated the federal death penalty after a 16-year hiatus, achieving a record 13 federal executions, many of them in the final months of his term. The former president has repeatedly reiterated his support for capital punishment as an essential tool to punish the most dangerous criminals and protect the victims of their heinous acts. Trump has also indicated that, in his second term, he will expand the use of the death penalty to include drug-related crimes, an area in which he has shown particular interest.