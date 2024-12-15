OpenAI's Sam Altman joins CEOs donating $1 million to Trump's inauguration

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 14 de diciembre, 2024

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, is among tech leaders who have announced donations to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration fund. An OpenAI spokesperson confirmed that Altman will make a personal contribution of $1 million, a move that seeks to strengthen the relationship between the tech industry and the incoming administration.

Altman backs Trump's vision

Altman publicly supported Trump's vision to propel the United States into a global artificial intelligence leader. "President Trump will lead our country into the age of AI, and I am eager to support his efforts to ensure America stays ahead," he said.

Altman, who has been recognized as a key figure in the development of AI thanks to his leadership at OpenAI, stressed the need for the U.S. to lead in building a robust technology infrastructure. In a recent interview with Fox News Sunday, the executive emphasized the strategic importance of this initiative in the face of global competition, particularly with China.

"AI is a little bit different than other kinds of software in that it requires massive amounts of infrastructure, power, computer chips, data centers, and we need to build that here, and we need to be able to have the best A.I. infrastructure in the world to be able to lead with the technology and the capabilities," Altman said, adding that he is confident Trump will push for these capabilities.

Other tech figures also support Trump

Altman's donation comes amid growing interaction between the tech sector and the incoming administration. Meta and Amazon have also confirmed contributions of $1 million each to the inauguration fund. In addition, several industry moguls have expressed support for the president-elect, including Elon Musk (Tesla), Joe Lonsdale (Palantir), Marc Andreessen (Andreessen Horowitz) and Gemini co-founders Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss.