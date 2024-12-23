Congress claims Matt Gaetz paid prostitutes and purchased illicit drugs

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 23 de diciembre, 2024

The House Ethics Committee on Monday released its final report on Matt Gaetz and revealed that the former congressman paid women to have sex with him, in addition to purchasing illegal drugs that he came to consume in his Capitol Hill office.

In its report, the committee, which began investigating Gaetz in June, detailed that the former Florida representative violated several federal laws related to prostitution or narcotics use, among others.

"The committee concluded that there was substantial evidence that Rep. Gaetz violated House Rules, state and federal laws, and other standards of conduct prohibiting prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, acceptance of impermissible gifts, the granting of special favors and privileges, and obstruction of Congress," investigators concluded.

The committee found that the former congressman paid prostitutes between 2017 and 2020, had sex with a 17-year-old minor in 2017, bought and used cocaine and ecstasy between 2017 and 2019, accepted bribes in the form of gifts - such as a trip to the Bahamas - in 2018 and helped a woman illegally obtain a passport in 2018, in addition to impeding and obstructing - on several occasions - congressional investigations of his person.

The committee did not find evidence incriminating Gaetz for sex trafficking crimes.

Gaetz defends himself

No sooner had the committee released its final report than the former congressman took to his X profile to begin defending himself against the accusations against him.

"I have never paid anyone anything," Gaetz said about allegedly receiving bribes. Regarding prostitution, the former congressman posted several photos with testimonies from several alleged prostitutes, responding that they never received money from Gaetz for sex or that they never engaged in such activities.

This investigation caused Gaetz to resign as the next attorney general of the United States. Donald Trump accepted his resignation and decided to nominate Pam Bondi for the position.