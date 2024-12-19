Luxury hotel with the Pelosi's as investors charged millions of dollars for pandemic assistance

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 19 de diciembre, 2024

The Pelosi fortune is back in the spotlight. A glamorous hotel owned by Representative Nancy Pelosi and her husband received millions of dollars in rescue funds during the pandemic. The property generated more income during that time than in any other year over the past decade.

This was revealed by an investigation from RealClear Investigations, based on the couple's financial disclosures. The documents show that in 2021, the property generated between one and five million dollars for them. In previous years, it had reported losses or income of at most $100,000.

The assistance programs were approved by Congress, whose House of Representatives was then chaired by Congresswoman. The speaker was a staunch defender of the assists, lashing out at those who opposed or called for changes to the pandemic aids.

A luxury hotel that received millions in assistance

The Auberge du Soleil sprawls over 30 acres of olive and oak trees on a hillside in the Napa Valley.

It features a Michelin-starred restaurant, a house wine that's "worth a try," according to the Forbes Travel Guide reviewer, a sunny pool terrace to take "a respite from a busy day of wine tasting," a Japanese-style pavilion to practice yoga, pilates and meditation.

The hotel, which charges between $1,000 and $5,000 a night, was allocated $7 million in aid during the pandemic. In 2021 it was awarded $5 million through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund and the following year $2 million in a second Payroll Protection Program(PPP).

Both programs were part of the deployment of public funds into the pockets of individuals, businesses and between publics under the argument of helping them cope with closures during Covid-19. RCI notes that most applicants were not "as fortunate" as the Pelosi's hotel: "Less than a third of the eateries, pubs and diners that sought funding from the program were approved, and the fund was quickly depleted after it opened."

Controversies in the Pelosi marriage

Nearly three months ago, the Pelosi household starred in another economic controversy: it became known that Paul sold Visa stock, worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, just months before the Justice Department sued the company for market monopoly.

In addition, in 2020 Roll Cal reported that at least $13.7 million in pandemic aid had gone into the pockets of companies linked to congressmen or their relatives. One of those favored was Paul Pelosi, who had investments in two companies that benefited: EDI Associates and the Piatti Restaurant Company. Together they received at least $2.4 million.

RCI now brings the total flow of aid that benefited the couple to more than $28 million.