Trump announces Kari Lake as next head of Voice of America

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 11 de diciembre, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump made several announcements Wednesday night, including the appointment of Republican Kari Lake as the next head of the Voice of America, a taxpayer-funded U.S. government broadcaster.

"I am pleased to announce that Kari Lake will be our next director of Voice of America. She will be appointed by, and will work closely with, our next head of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which I will announce soon, to ensure that American values of Liberty and Freedom are broadcast around the World FAIRLY and ACCURATELY, as opposed to the lies spread by the Fake News Media," Trump wrote on the social network Truth, where he routinely makes his cabinet announcements.

Lake, who has an extensive background as an Arizona anchor and is an ally of the president-elect, ran unsuccessfully as a Republican in the 2022 Arizona governor's race and the 2024 election for a Senate seat.

Lake is likely to give a more conservative spin and try to balance the editorial line of the Voice of America, criticized by conservatives in recent years for what they consider a progressive bias.

In addition to Lake, Trump also announced three separate ambassadors Wednesday night.

First, he chose businessman and diplomat Leandro Rizzuto as U.S. representative to the Organization of American States (OAS).

The president-elect noted that Rizzuto "led and grew Conair into one of the most successful companies in the United States."

"In addition, Lee served with distinction as U.S. Consul General to Bermuda. Lee will be fantastic as our next ambassador to the OAS!" added Trump.

Subsequently, Trump announced ambassadors for two key South American countries, Colombia and Argentina, countries that currently have diametrically opposed positions toward the United States.

As ambassador to Argentina, Trump chose Dr. Peter Lamelas, a Cuban-born doctor and businessman who lives in Palm Beach and recently met with Argentine President Javier Milei, a great international ally of the president-elect.

"Peter is a physician, philanthropist and incredible businessman, best known for founding Florida's largest urgent care company. As a child, Peter and his family fled communist Cuba, and immigrated LEGALLY to the U.S., starting with nothing, and achieving the American Dream," Trump said of Lamelas.

Minutes later, Trump announced his ambassador to Colombia, a country currently governed by progressive Gustavo Petro, a former guerrilla who has been highly critical of the United States and the capitalist system on several occasions.

Petro has also questioned Trump himself in the past, who on one occasion called the Colombian leader a "loser" on his X account (formerly Twitter).

As ambassador to Colombia, Trump chose Daniel J. Newlin, a businessman and former detective with the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Orlando.

Trump highlighted Newlin's crime-fighting experience and business acumen after founding Dan Newlin Injury Attorneys.

"Throughout his tenure, Newlin rapidly advanced working in major crimes as a fugitive detective. Dan demonstrated exceptional investigative skills, successfully taking hundreds of violent offenders off the streets, including those involved in armed robbery, gang violence, human trafficking, and illegal gun and narcotics trafficking," Trump said.