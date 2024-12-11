Harmeet Dhillon, Trump's nominee to lead civil rights at the Department of Justice

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 10 de diciembre, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump announced the nomination of Harmeet Dhillon as assistant attorney general for civil rights at the Department of Justice (DOJ). In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump praised Dhillon calling her a tireless advocate for civil liberties.

Harmeet has led crucial battles against Big Tech censorship, ideologically driven employment discrimination and restrictions on religious practices during the pandemic.

Dhillon - who is a leading attorney and prominent figure within the Republican Party - has been recognized for her work in cases involving free speech, religious rights and election disputes.

Defending conservative principles

Dhillon - born in India - is known for being one of the most influential lawyers in electoral cases. In the last elections, she was a key player in the Republican Party's electoral integrity team, focused on fighting irregularities in crucial states.

On her X account, Dhillon expressed her gratitude for the opportunity: "It is an incredible honor to be nominated by President Trump to defend our nation's civil rights. I am excited to work with an exceptional team and ready to meet the challenges ahead."

If the Senate confirms her nomination, Dhillon will lead the DOJ's efforts on key civil rights issues, including election law, free speech and discrimination.