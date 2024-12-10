Trump calls Trudeau "the governor of the great state of Canada"

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 10 de diciembre, 2024

The dispute between Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau over tariffs is evolving into something entirely different. After suggesting that Canada could become the 51st state, the president-elect takes it a step further, jokingly referring to the Canadian prime minister as "governor.”

On his platform, Truth Social, Trump referenced his recent meeting and dinner with Trudeau, jokingly referring to him as "the governor of the Great State of Canada.”

"It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada. I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all!" wrote Trump.

Trump's suggestion of adding Canada to the U.S. stemmed from the trade deficit between the two countries, which exceeds $100 billion. The president-elect proposed that Canada could become the 51st state if it is unable to absorb the tariffs he plans to impose.