Trump announces he will travel to Paris for the grand reopening of Notre Dame

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 2 de diciembre, 2024

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump reported that he will travel to Paris later this week to attend the expected reopening ceremony of Notre Dame Cathedral on Dec. 7. This will be his first international trip since being re-elected to a second term in November, and comes at a key moment in strengthening U.S. diplomatic relations with its global allies.

Through a post on his social media, Trump expressed his enthusiasm for the event, highlighting the importance of the restoration of Notre Dame. "It is an honor to announce that I will be traveling to Paris, France, on Saturday to attend the re-opening of the Magnificent and Historic Notre Dame Cathedral, which has been fully restored after a devastating fire five years ago," he said. "President Emmanuel Macron has done a wonderful job ensuring that Notre Dame has been restored to its full level of glory, and even more so. It will be a very special day for all!" he added.

The reopening of the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral, which was severely damaged by a fire in 2019 is a significant event for France. According to Laurent Nunez, Paris police chief, the ceremony is expected to attract some 50 heads of state.

Reunion with Emmanuel Macron

According to sources close to Trump's team, Trump has been in talks with French President Emmanuel Macron over the past few days to coordinate details of his visit. Although their relationship was complex in the past, with moments of public tension, the two leaders worked closely during Trump's first term. Despite political differences, their collaboration was so solid that it came to be described as a "bromance," a term used to refer to a close and affectionate friendship between men, highlighting cordiality and mutual cooperation despite differences.

Macron was the first to congratulate Trump on his victory in the election, sending a message on X expressing his willingness to continue collaborating "with respect and ambition."

Meeting with international leaders

Trump's visit to Paris comes shortly after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau traveled to Florida for a dinner with the president-elect at Mar-a-Lago, which marked the first face-to-face meeting with a G7 leader since the election. The meeting, along with other diplomatic gestures, underscores Trump's focus on reasserting key international relationships as he prepares to assume his second term.