Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 2 de diciembre, 2024

The United States plans to send Ukraine an additional $725 million in military assistance, including anti-drone systems and munitions for its High Mobility Artillery Rocket System.

The information was given by two U.S. officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity with the Associated Press before it was announced.

"President Joe Biden has pledged to spend all of the military assistance funds Congress approved earlier this year for Ukraine before the end of his administration on Jan. 20, which before Monday’s news included about $7.1 billion in weapons that would be drawn from the Pentagon’s stockpiles," detailed the AP.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a new military aid package valued at 650 million euros (roughly $680 million) to Ukraine. He shared the information on social media.

Scholz arrived in Kiev on a surprise visit, his second to Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion.

"My message from Kyiv to Putin: We're in this for the long haul. Our support for Ukraine will not waiver [sic.]. We will stand by the Ukrainian people - for as long as it takes," Scholz wrote on X.