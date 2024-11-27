Kamala Harris broke her silence with a bizarre video that networks trashed

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 27 de noviembre, 2024

Kamala Harris reappeared after her election defeat to send a recorded message to Democratic supporters via the Blue Party's social media. Visibly faded - despite having been in Hawaii on vacation with her husband - the vice president launched a cryptic message to tell her voters that "don't let anyone take away your power. You have the same power you had before November 5."

A controversial message

"I just have to remind you not to let anyone take away your power. You have the same power that you had before November 5, and you have the same purpose that you had. And you have the same ability to engage and inspire. So never let anyone or any circumstance take your power away from you."

In the recording, less than half a minute, a notably tense and aggressive Kamala is seen, who, far from showing a conciliatory mood towards the new administration, opts for a belligerent tone and message against the Republicans, inviting her followers to resistance.

Mockery and concern on the networks

The video soon went viral. Although the most widespread were jokes and laughter at its expense, there were those, such as Jim Geraghty, veteran political correspondent for National Review, who expressed concern about the warmongering of its content.

However, most of the posts looked mostly at the image of Kamala herself and were surprised at how much the vice president´s appearance had deteriorated in such a short space of time.

Finally, there were a very large number of people, such as actor Kevin Sorbo, who directly accused Kamala of having filmed while intoxicated.