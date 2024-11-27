Trump announces new appointments to key posts: Navy, NIH and more

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 26 de noviembre, 2024

Donald Trump continues to round out the staff that will accompany him in his second administration. The president-elect made some high-profile appointments Tuesday night: John Phelan, Jamieson Greer, Kevin Hassett, Jay Bhattacharya, Jim O'Neill and Vince Haley.

With less than two months to go before Trump returns to the White House, he recently rounded out his Cabinet with names like Scott Bessent for the Department of Treasury and Pam Bondi for the Department of Justice (DOJ), among others.

On Tuesday night, November 26, the president-elect announced more nominations for key posts, such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Domestic Policy Council (DPC).

Kevin Hassett to serve as director of the National Economic Council

Kevin Hassett, a conservative economist who previously worked at the American Enterprise Institute, will head the National Economic Council. He also has experience working with Trump, particularly in putting together the Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017.

"I am very pleased to announce that Dr. Kevin A. Hassett of Massachusetts will serve as Director of the White House National Economic Council. As Chairman of my Council of Economic Advisors, Kevin played a crucial role in helping to design and pass the Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017, and he stood with me as we pursued our enormously successful agenda to Make America Great Again," the President-elect expressed on his social media.

Jim O'Neill to be RFK Jr.'s No. 2 at HHS

Trump also announced Jim O'Neill as undersecretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). As for his experience, he was a managing director at Peter Thiel's Mithril Capital Management and senior deputy associate undersecretary for HHS during the George W. Bush administration.

“I am very pleased to nominate Jim O’Neill to serve as the Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services to work alongside Robert F. Kennedy Jr. He will oversee all operations and improve Management, Transparency, and Accountability to, Make America Healthy Again," the mogul said.

Trump completes his health team with Jay Bhattacharya at NIH

Born in India and with doctorates in medicine and economics from Stanford University, Jay Bhattacharya was nominated as the next director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

"Together, Jay and RFK Jr. will return the NIH to a level of excellence in medical research by examining the underlying causes of and solutions to America's greatest health challenges, including our chronic disease crisis," Trump wrote on social media.

As for the NIH, according to its website it is responsible for "the nation's medical and behavioral research. Its mission is to pursue fundamental knowledge about the nature and behavior of living systems and the application of that knowledge to improve health, lengthen life, and reduce disease and disability."

Vince Haley will return to the White House as director of the Domestic Policy Council (DPC)

Vince Haley, a protégé of Stephen Miller who already worked in the first Trump administration, will be director of the Domestic Policy Council (DPC). This weighty post oversees the implementation and results of Trump's domestic agenda.

"As Director of the Domestic Policy Council, Vince will help make life better for ALL Americans, and unify our Country through SUCCESS. Together, we will defeat Inflation, rapidly bring down Prices, secure the Southern Border, cut Taxes and Regulations, reignite Growth, build the Greatest Economy in History and make America great again," Trump said.

Haley is also very close to Newt Gingrich, former speaker of the House of Representatives. He worked with him for several years in different roles.

John Phelan as next secretary of the Navy

The Republican also announced businessman John Phelan as the new secretary of the Navy, a post that is part of the Department of Defense.

"It is my great honor to announce John Phelan as our next United States Secretary of the Navy! John will be a tremendous force for our Naval Servicemembers, and a steadfast leader in advancing my America First vision. He will put the business of the U.S. Navy above all else," Trump posted.

Phelan, who heads the private investment firm Rugger Management, was one of the most important Republican donors in the past election cycle.

Jamieson Greer to be U.S. trade representative

Jamieson Greer, an Air Force veteran, partner at King & Spalding and worked in the first Trump administration, was chosen as trade representative.

"Jamieson played a key role during my First Term in imposing Tariffs on China and others to combat unfair Trade practices, and replacing the failed NAFTA deal with USMCA, therefore making it much better for American Workers," Trump noted.