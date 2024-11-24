The disappearance of hundreds of immigrant children, a priority for Donald Trump's next administration

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 24 de noviembre, 2024

More than 300,000 migrant children are missing and at risk of being exploited by criminal groups. Finding them will be a priority for Donald Trump's next administration, according to Tom Homan, who was appointed by the president-elect as the "border czar."

"Over half a million children have been trafficked into the United States. This administration released them to unvetted sponsors, and they can’t find 300,000. And based on my three and a half decades, some of these children are in forced labor," Homan said during a conversation with Fox News.

"We already found some in forced labor, some are in forced sex trafficking, some of them are with pedophiles. We need to save these children," said Homan, who explained that locating these minors is one of the three priorities of the next government with regards to the migration crisis.

Homan made this stdatement on the same day that J.J Carrell, a retired Border Patrol agent, told members of Congress on Capitol Hill that the "United States federal government is the world's largest child sex trafficking organization in modern history."

In addition, the former agent blamed the Biden administration for the border crisis. He argued that immigration has been used as a weapon to transform the country.

"I state with complete certainty that Biden, Harris, and Mayorkas intentionally, strategically and purposely weaponized illegal immigration and use it as a tool to fundamentally transform America," Carrell stressed.

In August, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) inspector raised concerns about the Biden administration's border management, specifically regarding the illegal entry of unaccompanied children.

Joseph V. Cuffari wrote in a report that the whereabouts of at least 290,000 children who illegally entered the United States unaccompanied are unknown. He claimed that there is "no guarantee" that these children "are safe from trafficking, exploitation or forced labor."