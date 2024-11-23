Trump announces his nominations for secretary of labor, housing, budget director and more

Vought and Chavez-DeRemer were announced among other nominations/ United States Congress . Wikimedia Commons

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 22 de noviembre, 2024

Donald Trump made a wave of nominations late Friday night. Hours after announcing Treasury secretary, Scott Bessent, the president-elect announced his picks for secretary of labor, housing and urban development, budget director, CDC, FDA, surgeon general and deputy national security adviser.

With just under two months to go before the start of his second term, Trump continues to fill cabinet positions.

Lori Chavez-DeRemer for Labor

Congresswoman Lori Chavez-DeRemer was announced by Trump as the nominee to be secretary of Labor. She is the second Hispanic person to be nominated for the new Republican Cabinet, following the choice of Marco Rubio as secretary of State.

"Lori has worked tirelessly with both Business and Labor to build America’s workforce, and support the hardworking men and women of America. I look forward to working with her to create tremendous opportunity for American Workers, to expand Training and Apprenticeships, to grow wages and improve working conditions, to bring back our Manufacturing jobs," Trump said in a statement.

Chavez-DeRemer recently lost re-election for Oregon's 5th Congressional District in the House of Representatives to Democrat Janelle Bynum.

Russell Vought returns to the Office of Management and Budget

Trump also announced the return of Russell Vought as budget director. The Republican was a co-author of the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025. Specifically, he wrote the chapter on the Executive Office of the President.

Vought will return to the Executive Branch, given that he held the same post during part of the first Trump administration.

"I am very pleased to nominate Russell Thurlow Vought, from the Great State of Virginia, as the Director of the United States Office of Management and Budget (OMB). He did an excellent job serving in this role in my First Term – We cut four Regulations for every new Regulation, and it was a Great Success!" the president-elect celebrated.

Scott Turner for the Department of Housing and Urban Development

Scott Turner, a motivational author and former Texas state legislator, was nominated to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Most recently, he served as resident fellow at the Center for Educational Opportunity at America First Policy Institute, a think tank aligned with the 'MAGA' agenda.

He was also part of the first Trump administration, specifically as director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council.

Dave Weldon for CDC

Trump also announced the nomination of former Florida congressman Dave Weldon as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"Americans have lost trust in the CDC and in our Federal Health Authorities, who have engaged in censorship, data manipulation, and misinformation," the president-elect wrote in a statement.

"Given the current Chronic Health Crisis in our Country, the CDC must step up and correct past errors to focus on the Prevention of Disease. The current Health of Americans is critical, and CDC will play a big role in helping to ensure Americans have the tools and resources they need to understand the underlying causes of diseases, and the solutions to cure these diseases," he added.

Dr. Marty Makary as RFK Jr.'s FDA Ally

Sticking with health, Dr. Marty Makary, a pancreatic surgeon at Johns Hopkins University, will be the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). If confirmed by the Senate, he would be responsible for regulating and overseeing drugs, food, medical devices and other products, such as tobacco and cosmetics.

"The FDA has lost the trust of Americans and has lost sight of its primary purpose as a regulator. The Agency needs Dr. Marty Makary, a highly respected Johns Hopkins surgical oncologist and health policy expert, to correct course and refocus the Agency," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"He will work under the leadership of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to, among other things, properly assess the harmful chemicals poisoning our nation's food supply and the drugs and biologics given to our nation's young so that we can finally address the epidemic of childhood chronic disease," he added.

Janette Nesheiwat to be third Fox News contributor in Trump cabinet

Janette Nesheiwat, a New York physician and Fox News contributor, was announced as surgeon general of the United States.

"I am proud to announce that Dr. Janette Nesheiwat will be the Nation's Doctor as Surgeon General of the United States. Dr. Nesheiwat is a double board-certified physician with an unwavering commitment to saving and treating thousands of American lives," celebrated the president-elect.

Sebastian Gorka to serve as deputy assistant to the president and senior director of counterterrorism

Sebastian Gorka, who has more than 30 years of national security experience, will again work with Trump. In this case, he will be deputy assistant to the president and senior director of counterterrorism.

"Since 2015, Dr. Gorka has been a tireless advocate for the America First agenda and the MAGA movement, and previously served as a strategist to the president in the first Trump administration," Trump commented.

Alex Wong will also be returning to the White House

Alex Wong, who served in Trump's first administration as deputy special representative for North Korea and deputy assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs within the State Department, will also return for his second term.

Wong will now return as deputy national security adviser.