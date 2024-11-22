Trump's powerful picks: Doug Burgum and Chris Wright to lead Interior and Energy

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 22 de noviembre, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump announced his nominees to lead two of the country's top energy agencies. North Dakota's Governor Doug Burgum, was selected to head the Interior Department, and Liberty Energy's CEO Chris Wright, will run the Department of Energy (DOE).

If confirmed, Wright and Burgum will serve on the National Energy Board, (chaired by Burgum) and will be tasked with working with various agencies to streamline bureaucratic processes, reduce regulations and allow the private sector to lead energy innovation. Their work together suggests a balanced approach between energy development and sustainability (despite criticism from Democrats), both advocating for reduced costs for consumers through market innovation.

Wright and his key to fracking development

The DOE is responsible for managing the nation's nuclear stockpile, promoting energy research and addressing environmental cleanup issues at former nuclear sites. Wright will have to define priorities in a budget that reached $50 billion for fiscal year 2024. Among his main challenges will be:

- The elimination of redundant programs.

- The reduction of bureaucracy.

- The possible reversal of the pause in liquefied natural gas exports (implemented during the Biden administration).

Wright (in his leadership at Liberty Energy) has been instrumental in the development of fracking, a technology that has reduced carbon emissions in the United States. In addition, his expertise in advanced nuclear power through the company Oklo and his focus on improving access to clean energy in developing countries show a commitment to practical solutions.

Burgum and his central role in energy policy

Meanwhile, the Department of the Interior oversees oil and gas leasing, mineral extraction and renewable energy development on federal lands. With 12% of the nation's oil production and 11% of the nation's natural gas coming from federal lands, Burgum will have a central role in energy policy. His approach would include:

- Maintaining quarterly leases for oil and gas.

- Reduce mining regulations.

- Decrease reliance on China for critical minerals.

Burgum has taken a comprehensive energy approach in North Dakota, combining coal, wind power and carbon capture technologies. His state has not only maintained high levels of oil production, but has also set ambitious net-zero emissions objectives.