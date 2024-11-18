Trump nominates veteran commissioner Brendan Carr to lead FCC: 'A warrior for free speech'

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 17 de noviembre, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump announced Sunday that he chose Brendan Carr to serve as chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the agency charged with regulating radio, television, telephone, satellite and cable communications in the country, starting in January.

Carr, an agency veteran who is currently the top Republican member of the FCC, was first nominated to the commission by Trump in 2017. Since then, the commissioner has won recognition for his fight against social media censorship.

In a statement issued Sunday night, the president-elect praised Carr and noted that he had been "confirmed unanimously by the United States Senate three times."

"His current term runs through 2029 and, because of his great work, I will now be designating him as permanent Chairman," Trump said. He then called Carr "a warrior for Free Speech" who has "fought against the regulatory Lawfare that has stifled Americans’ Freedoms, and held back our Economy."

🚨 President Donald J. Trump announces the nomination of @BrendanCarrFCC as FCC chairman pic.twitter.com/BX6sud1YUR — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 18, 2024

"He will end the regulatory onslaught that has been crippling America’s Job Creators and Innovators, and ensure that the FCC delivers for rural America," Trump said.

"Congratulations to Chairman Brendan Carr on a job well done," the president-elect's statement concluded. "Lead us into a great future, Brendan!"

Later, in a post on X, Carr thanked Trump and wrote that he is "humbled and honored to serve as Chairman of the FCC."

Thank you, President Trump!



I am humbled and honored to serve as Chairman of the FCC.



Now we get to work. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/MPyL2d38kT — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) November 18, 2024

During his tenure as FCC commissioner, Carr publicly crusaded against TikTok, calling it a threat to the privacy of U.S. users. He also harshly criticized Big Tech, claiming that its restrictive policies were on par with those of a tech cartel.

The commissioner, who holds a law degree from the Catholic University of America, has had a successful career as a lawyer. He is recognized for his specialization in appeals, litigation and regulatory matters.

His success as a lawyer led him to consolidate a technical and legal profile in telecommunications, achieving a formidable career within the FCC.