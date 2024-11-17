Trump names lawyer Will Scharf as White House staff secretary

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 17 de noviembre, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump has selected his lawyer Will Scharf as White House staff secretary in his new administration. He made the announcement Saturday night on his social media.

"He has played a key role in defeating the Election Interference and Lawfare waged against me, including by winning the Historic Immunity Decision in the Supreme Court," Trump said in the statement.

It is a low-profile but powerful role that controls the flow of documents to the Oval Office. "The staff secretary manages paper flow to the president and typically is in close proximity to the commander-in-chief. Rob Porter and Derek Lyons held the role during Trump’s first term," explained The Hill.

Earlier this year, Scharf tried unsuccessfully to run for Missouri attorney general, being defeated in the primary by incumbent Andrew Bailey. Trump endorsed both candidates during the primaries.