McClain is elected to replace Elise Stefanik in the House of Representatives

Congresswoman Lisa McClain, a Michigan representative and well-known ally of President-elect Donald Trump, was elected as the new House Republican Conference chair to replace Elise Stefanik after she accepted the nomination as ambassador to the United Nations for the incoming administration.

McClain prevailed in an internal vote over fellow Florida representative Kat Cammack by a vote of 146 to 67.

In her first statement as chair, McClain stressed the importance of supporting Trump's agenda, focusing on economic stability, national security and a return to traditional American values. "Our message (...) resonated with Americans who have traditionally not supported our party. As a conference, it is our obligation to take this winning message to the people, and I will work tirelessly to amplify the voices within our conference to reach beyond our traditional audience," she said.

Letter requesting support

In an earlier letter to her colleagues, McClain asked for their support and emphasized the importance of communicating clearly and directly with citizens, avoiding the technical language that often dominates in Washington. "We need to talk directly to Americans, not down to them. Our messaging to the American people must be simple and direct," she said.

McClain also stressed that she comes from a state considered "blue," so this experience allows her to better understand what it takes to win elections in contested territories. In her own words, she was able to build a diverse coalition of voters in Michigan, making Macomb County a "political bellwether" for the party.

Support from her colleagues

McClain's election was well received by her Republican colleagues and prominent figures in the party. John James, Republican representative for Michigan, described her as a "steadfast conservative leader" and expressed his support for her new position.

Congressman Bill Huizenga praised her communication skills and her ability to build strong relationships within the conference. In addition, McClain received the endorsement of House Appropriations Committee Chairman Tom Cole, who expressed confidence that she will succeed in uniting the conference and advancing the conservative agenda promoted by Trump. "There is no better person than Lisa for this job," Cole said in a social media post.