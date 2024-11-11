House investigates FEMA director over scandal of denying aid to Trump supporters

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 11 de noviembre, 2024

The House Oversight Committee reported that it launched an investigation into the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) after an official ordered agency workers to avoid homes with Trump flags. The event occurred in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, and the employee was fired.

James Comer, a Republican representative from Kentucky and chairman of the committee, sent FEMA Director Deanne Criswell a letter requesting that she testify at a hearing to answer questions about the agency's response to the situation generated by Hurricanes Milton and Helene.

"In the wake of the recent major disasters that impacted Americans of all political persuasions, it is critical that FEMA adheres to its disaster relief mission," Comer wrote in the letter.

The congressional investigation coincides with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' announcement that he was launching one into the agency as well for this fact.

"At my direction, the Division of Emergency Management is launching an investigation into the federal government's targeted discrimination of Floridians who support Donald Trump," DeSantis said.

The federal agency acknowledged that one of its supervisors instructed her staff not to help those whose homes were found with signs supporting now-president-elect Donald Trump following the devastating passage of Hurricane Milton through Florida.

The agency said it was "appalled" by what happened and claimed to have suspended Marn’i Washington for what it said was "an isolated act" while it investigates the events.

The information was published exclusively by The Daily Wire, which had access to the messages Washington shared with her staff. Among her instructions for what she called "best practices," such as "not one [sic.] goes anywhere alone" and "avoid high salt diets and coffee," one of the bullet points read: "avoid homes advertising Trump."