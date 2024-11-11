Rick Scott pledges to accept 'recess appointments' to confirm new Trump administration swiftly

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 10 de noviembre, 2024

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) publicly pledged to accept President-elect Donald Trump's "recess appointments" to confirm the new Republican administration quickly before the Senate.

In a public petition, Trump stated, "Any Republican Senator seeking the coveted LEADERSHIP position in the United States Senate must agree to Recess Appointments (in the Senate!), without which we will not be able to get people confirmed in a timely manner."

"Recess appointments" are temporary appointments when the House is out of session and occur without the formal stamp of approval from the floor. A measure of this type would significantly streamline the makeup of Trump's administration team, which has become a priority for the president-elect and his allies.

"Sometimes the votes can take two years, or more. This is what they did four years ago, and we cannot let it happen again," Trump said. "We need positions filled IMMEDIATELY!"

Any Republican Senator seeking the coveted LEADERSHIP position in the United States Senate must agree to Recess Appointments (in the Senate!), without which we will not be able to get people confirmed in a timely manner. Sometimes the votes can take two years, or more. This is… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2024

The president also indicated to the next leader that "no Judges should be approved during this period of time because the Democrats are looking to ram through their Judges as the Republicans fight over Leadership." However, this request would be impossible to comply with while the Democrats still technically have the majority.

Sen. Scott, who is one of the favorites to retain the Senate majority leader position, quickly pledged to agree to President-elect Trump's terms.

"100% agree. I will do whatever it takes to get your nominations through as quickly as possible," Scott said. He quickly won the endorsement of tycoon Elon Musk, one of Trump's most important business allies at the moment.

Rick Scott for Senate Majority Leader! https://t.co/lpT34yHTKk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 10, 2024

In addition to Musk, Scott appears to have a strong following among conservative activists and politicians closest to Trump. He has been publicly endorsed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Glenn Beck, Tucker Carlson and Charlie Kirk.

He has also received endorsements from several high-profile senators, including Ron Johnson (Wisconsin), Bill Hagerty (Tennessee), Rand Paul (Kentucky) and Marco Rubio (Florida).

Scott could be competing with senators John Thune (South Dakota) and John Cornyn (Texas).

For now, Trump has not endorsed any of the three GOP candidates for Wednesday's upcoming leadership election.

Neither Cornyn nor Thune has committed to the issue of recess appointments, although Cornyn stated that he will work around the clock to quickly confirm the new administration.

On the other hand, Thune was more reluctant and suggested that he did not like Trump meddling in the election process to replace the still minority leader, Mitch McConnell.