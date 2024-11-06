George Gascón, one of the most progressive prosecutors and a Soros candidate, loses re-election bid

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 6 de noviembre, 2024

George Gascón lost his bid for re-election, as the support of billionaire George Soros was not enough to defeat Nathan Hochman, who is known for his tough-on-crime approach,

"The voters of Los Angeles County have spoken and have said enough is enough of D.A. Gascón’s pro-criminal extreme policies; they look forward to a safer future,” Hochman said in a statement reported by The New York Post after learning the results.

Gascón was elected as Los Angeles County district attorney in 2020. He did so on a promise to implement criminal justice reform in the wake of George Floyd's death. However, his progressive policies have been criticized for going too far.

This is because Gascón is one of the prosecutors backed and funded by billionaire George Soros, who is accused of supporting candidates to advance his agenda and influence the country’s justice system for his progressive goals.

"For nearly a decade, there’s been a coordinated and systematic attempt to reshape the American justice system — to create a world where a small subgroup of criminals have more rights and protections than the rest of us,” explained journalist Gianno Caldwell in the New York Post.

The reforms advocated by Gascón mirrored those of other Soros-backed prosecutors, resulting in the de-prioritization of certain crimes, the downgrading of serious offenses, and, in some cases, leniency toward juvenile offenders.