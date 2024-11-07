Biden gives his first speech after the election and accepts Donald Trump's victory

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 7 de noviembre, 2024

President Joe Biden offered Thursday his first official speech after Donald Trump's election victory. From the White House, Joe Biden congratulated his predecessor (and also successor) and assured that he will work with Trump to achieve a "peaceful and orderly" transition of power.

"For over 200 years, America has carried on the greatest experiment in self-government in the history of the world, where the people, the people vote and choose their own leaders and they do it peacefully. And where in a democracy, the will of the people always prevails," acting President Joe Biden maintained. He added that he also had a conversation with Donald Trump.

He also had a few words for Kamala Harris, whom he thanked for her campaign and her strong character, which according to Biden, is what he admires most about her.

Joe Biden also took the opportunity to send a message of calm. "Something to hope we can do, no matter who you voted for, is see each other not as adversaries, but as fellow Americans. Bring down the temperature," Biden said in an address to the nation from the White House.

He also recalled that he has total confidence in the U.S. electoral system, which he described as transparent and reliable. He thanked in this sense theworkers and volunteerss of the electoral authorities throughout the country.

"I'll fulfill my oath, and I will honor the Constitution. On January 20, we'll have a peaceful transfer of power here in America."