Anger and tears: Progressive celebrities lash out at Trump over his election win

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 6 de noviembre, 2024

Progressive celebrities were quick to react to Donald Trump's triumph in the presidential election. Cardi B, Alec Baldwin and Quentin Tarantino are among those who lashed out at the Republican simply for winning the electoral process against Kamala Harris.

In the rapper's case, she was reacting to a comment from a follower who asked her to attend Trump's inauguration as a Republican.

"I swear to god I’m gonna f**k you up, get away from me. … I’m really sad. I swear to god I’m really sad," she said during the live video that more than 37,000 followers were viewing, per The New York Post.

Similarly, Cardi B sent a message to Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and argued that, in her view, many people are proud of the work done by the current vice president.

"I just hope she knows no matter what happens tonight, millions of people are proud of her. Women around the world are proud of her. Women of color are proud of her," the rapper highlighted.

Meanwhile, Hollywood filmmaker Quentin Tarantino asked for "forgiveness" for the Republican's electoral triumph and assured that he did everything in his power to stop a Donald Trump victory.

"I am so sorry. I genuinely did everything I could possibly do," Tarantino said.

Alec Baldwin shared a photo of a black screen on Instagram after the election result was determined. He did not accompany the image with any message.

Meanwhile, actress Christina Applegate was more radical and asked followers who disagreed with her political stance to stop following her. The star of the show “Dead to Me” pointed out that supposedly her daughter's rights as a woman are now threatened. However, she did not elaborate on any Donald Trump policy that is a threat.

"Why? Give me your reasons why????? My child is sobbing because her rights as a woman may be taken away. Why? And if you disagree, please unfollow me," Applegate wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Glee actor Kevin McHale also called Trump's win a victory for what he called "Ultra-conservative evangelical bigotry, xenophobia [and] racism."

Writer Stephen King criticized democracy because the candidate of his choice did not win:

"There's a sign you can see in many shops that sell beautiful but fragile items: LOVELY TO LOOK AT, DELIGHTFUL TO HOLD, BUT ONCE YOU BREAK IT, THEN IT'S SOLD. You can say the same about democracy," King stressed.

While progressives express their discontent with the results, Donald Trump will return to the White House in 2025 after winning solidly over Vice President Kamala Harris in a historic election for the country.