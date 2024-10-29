Harris' loneliness: 'USA Today' joins 'L.A. Times' and 'The Washington Post' and declines to endorse any candidate

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 29 de octubre, 2024

The idyll has ended, and now the friendly press has shunned Kamala Harris in the final stretch of the campaign. With the vice president's numbers and image in freefall, several prestigious left-wing media outlets have refused to publicly endorse the Democratic candidate. However, the number one objective of these platforms continues to be that Donald Trump does not return to the White House, so they have stepped up attacks against him.

USA Today has been the latest to officially defect from Kamalism. However, the group assured that "the local editors of USA TODAY Network publications have the power to support at the state or local level."

Journalist departures

With USA Today, it makes three major left-leaning media outlets that have refused to endorse Kamala Harris. Because, although they want to sell it as a gesture of objectivity toward their readers, these are groups that traditionally have supported Democratic candidates. In fact, USA Today itself officially endorsed Joe Biden in 2020.

Before them, The Los Angeles Times and The Washington Post had already declined to endorse either candidate. A decision that provoked the departure of several journalists and editors from these outlets to express their rejection.

Jeff Bezos justifies his decision

In the case of the Post, its owner, billionaire Jeff Bezos, was singled out as being ultimately responsible for the measure. Bezos himself has confirmed this version and has come forward and explained his reasons in a column in the newspaper, even drawing applause from X owner Elon Musk.