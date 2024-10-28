Democratic protesters disrupt a campaign event for Senator Rick Scott in Florida

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 28 de octubre, 2024

A few feet away from an early voting place in West Kendall, near Miami, an event for Sen. Rick Scott was taking place and was interrupted by Democratic protesters in favor of his opponent, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. They held a small rally right next to the Republican's campaign event.

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell rally.Voice

Mucarsel-Powell herself got off a campaign bus and, surrounded by some supporters, walked to the Republican rally where Senator Scott was giving a speech. The Democratic candidate sought to disrupt the event with the excuse of holding a "public debate." However, no such event was on the schedule or agreed upon by the campaign of either candidate.

Police intervention

Republican protesters claimed that Mucarsel-Powell arrived at Senator Scott's event with the intention of provoking his supporters. For roughly half an hour, she and a few supporters were trying to make noise and interrupt the senator. Republican attendees said the opponents were "provoking" chanting against conservatives.

The response from attendees at Scott's event were chants such as "Debbie socialist, Debbie communist."

Although no confrontations or vandalism occurred, the event culminated with Miami-Dade County police officers being forced to intervene and remove the Democratic protesters and their candidate from Senator Scott's event. There were no injuries reported.