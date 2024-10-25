China launches smear campaigns against anti-PCCh Republicans, including Rubio and Blackburn

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 24 de octubre, 2024

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) launched smear campaigns against some of the congressional Republicans most critical of China. This was revealed in a recent Microsoft report, which gave the first and last names of the legislators targeted: Marco Rubio, Marsha Blackburn, Barry Moore and Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

"With a particular focus on the 48 hours before and after Election Day, voters, government institutions, candidates, and parties must remain vigilant against deceptive and suspicious activity online", reads the report released by Microsoft.

Of the four members of Congress targeted, three of them will seek re-election in November: Blackburn, Moore and McCaul. The Florida senator, who has spoken in the past with VOZ as well as Blackburn, was re-elected in the 2022 midterm elections.

"China is mad at me because I think they are trying to spy on our citizens"

According to the Microsoft report, Chinese actor Taizi Flood actively promoted Blackburn's rival in the November election, Democrat Gloria Johnson. The actor also began promoting accusations about the Republican's donors on social media.

The Tennessee senator spoke to Fox News Digital about the smear campaign against her and was not very surprised.

"This is nothing new. I've been informed before about China trying to carry out a malign influence campaign against me," Blackburn said, who originally came to the Senate in 2019.

"China gets upset with me because I believe that you've got China trying to spy on our citizens. You have them pushing danger and harm toward our children. They do not keep their trade agreements when it comes to agricultural products and manufactured goods. And I speak out about this. I felt like the Biden administration has treated China like they're a friend or a business partner," she added.

As for McCaul, chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, China accuses him of "abusing power for personal gain," as well as insider trading and promoting controversial bills.

McCaul led a congressional delegation to visit Taiwan a few months ago, which earned him a sanction by the CCP. "Being sanctioned by the Chinese Communist Party is a badge of honor. Nothing will deter the United States from supporting free and democratic nations, including Taiwan," the Republican said at the time.