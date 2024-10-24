Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 24 de octubre, 2024

Warren Buffett, one of the world's richest men, has flatly denied in a statement reports that he had expressed support for Kamala Harris for the November election.

The tycoon also stressed that he will not endorse Donald Trump publicly either, maintaining his traditional neutrality in the presidential election, despite considering himself a Democrat.

Buffett, whose net worth is estimated at nearly $145 billion, also did not endorse either candidate in the election that pitted Donald Trump and Joe Biden against each other.

"In light of the increased usage of social media, there have been numerous fraudulent claims regarding Mr. Buffett’s endorsement of investment products as well as his endorsement and support of political candidates," Buffett said in a statement posted on his official website.

Buffett's position is known at the same time that The New York Times published an articlestating that fellow tycoon Bill Gates secretly donated at least $50 million to Kamala Harris' presidential campaign. The information was confirmed by three sources familiar with the matter.

Gates' donation would have been made through Future Forward, the leading outside fundraising group supporting Kamala Harris. The money went specifically to Future Forward's nonprofit arm, Future Forward USA Action, which as a 501(c)(4) "dark money" organization does not disclose its donors.