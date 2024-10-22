Early voting kicks off in Wisconsin, key battleground in the 2024 presidential election

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 22 de octubre, 2024

Wisconsin began early voting on Tuesday. Both Democrats and Republicans called on their voters to take advantage of the early voting window (officially called "in-person absentee voting"), which closes Nov. 3.

Although Democratic candidates have typically taken this state since 2000, Donald Trump managed to win the electoral votes in 2016. Recent polls project the Republican to repeat this victory. The margin, however, is narrow, so Republican analysts are urging caution.

In addition to voting for president and Senate, the state's citizens must vote on a constitutional amendment. The referendum, proposed by Republicans, would amend the state constitution with the goal of explicitly banning non-citizen voting.

Both the GOP and the Democratic Party organized a series of last-minute events to push the vote in the swing state, reinforcing their calls for citizens to cast their ballots as early as possible.