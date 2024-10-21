Supreme Court rejects an appeal by Michael Cohen against Trump for alleged retaliation

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 21 de octubre, 2024

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to open a lawsuit against Donald Trump filed by Michael Cohen, the former president's lawyer. Cohen alleged retaliation against him by the Republican.

"The justices without comment Monday turned away an appeal by Cohen in a case that grew out of his 2018 guilty plea to crimes tied to his work for Trump," explained Bloomberg, which had access to the decision.

In 2020, the lawyer was serving a three-year sentence. He had been serving through house arrest due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but was ordered back to prison after he allegedly refused to sign an agreement that would have prevented him from talking to the press or posting on social media about a book he was promoting about his professional career at Trump's side.

"Cohen sought to win damages from Trump and other officials by pressing a so-called Bivens suit, which alleges a federal officer violated a constitutional right. A New York-based U.S. appeals court tossed out the case, pointing to Supreme Court rulings that in recent years have limited the circumstances in which Bivens suits can go forward," Bloomberg said.