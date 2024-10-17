Hispanic men's vote for Trump soars

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 17 de octubre, 2024

Hispanic men are increasingly aligning to former President Donald Trump. This is according to a survey by the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO), which also confirms that more than 17.5 million voters in this community plan to go to the polls on November 5.

According to a poll conducted in California, 46% of Hispanic male voters are prepared to vote for Kamala Harris, following the tradition of this demographic group. However, the number of those who have broken with the captive vote in the Golden State now reaches 42%, a figure never seen before now. According to NALEO, the move by Latino men to the Republican Party is a constant across the country and may be key in several of the swing states in just 19 days.

Latina voters continue to favor Democrats

However, according to the poll, the Hispanic vote in California remains in the hands of the Democratic Party. Specifically, 59% of the participants in the poll would give their vote with Harris, while 31% would do so with Trump. This is due to the fact that Latina women's backing for the vice president reaches 69%, while those who support Trump barely reach 22%.

According to Arturo Vargas, CEO of NALEO, the economy is the main motivation Hispanics have in mind when it comes to going to the polls:

"California Latino voters have finances on their minds as they prepare to vote in November, these survey results provide insight into their perspectives and priority issues. More than half of registered Latino voters in California ranked the rising cost of living or inflation as their most important election issue (52 percent), followed by jobs and the economy (34 percent) and lack of affordable housing (32 percent). In addition, the survey showed that there is still work to be done to ensure that all eligible Latino voters in California make their voices heard in this election, with more than half (59 percent) saying they have not been contacted by a campaign, political party or other organization asking them to register or vote."

Kamala Harris's problems with ethnic minority vote

The NALEO poll again ratifies two of the main problems that the Kamala Harris campaign is encountering in its struggle to reach the white house: the first, that the ethnic minorities who have traditionally voted Democratic, including black voters, are increasingly moving to the Republican Party.

Second, the radical stances of Kamala Harris, especially on masculinity, are driving many male voters into the arms of Donald Trump seeking refuge from the criminalization proposed by Democrats increasingly devoted to radical feminism.