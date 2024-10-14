Border Patrol agents back Trump

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 14 de octubre, 2024

Border Patrol agents have thrown their support behind Donald Trump. National Border Patrol Council President Paul Perez said that he "always stood by the men and women who protect this border." Perez further warned that "if we allow border czar Harris to win this election, every city, every community in this great country is going to go to hell."

Standing with the Republican candidate and a group of officers on the stage of a rally in Arizona, the union president announced that "on behalf of the 16,000 men and women represented by the National Border Patrol Council, we strongly support and endorse Donald J. Trump as president of the United States."

Trump or Harris: "Continue the chaos or end this once and for all”

"This November, we have a decision to make: continue the chaos, allow criminal cartels to control the border, to allow drugs and fentanyl across our country, or put an end to it once and for all."

For Perez, the choice is clear, given the situation left by Czar Kamala Harris's administration with millions of illegal immigrants released into the country, many of them criminals, in addition to those unaccounted for who managed to evade law enforcement: "The untold millions of people, unvetted, who she has allowed into this country that are committing murders, rapes, robberies, burglaries, and every other crime, will continue to put our country in peril."

Perez made it clear that "only one man can fix it. That is Donald J. Trump. He has always been on the side of the men and women who protect this border, who put their lives on the line for this country, a man who knows what playing his life for what is right."