Kamala Harris campaign announces it has raised $1 billion so far

9 de octubre, 2024

In less than three months since taking up her presidential candidacy, Vice President Kamala Harris has raised more than $1 billion dollars, according to sources close to her campaign. This sum includes funds for both her campaign and Democratic Party-affiliated committees, and is being used to finance an intense advertising campaign against Donald Trump, as well as operations in key states.

The power of money in politics

Harris unofficially became the Democratic nominee in July, and has deployed an aggressive digital and television advertising strategy, leveraging the funds raised. A significant portion of these come from large donors who can contribute up to $900,000.

Silence on September fundraising

Despite the impressive amount raised, the Harris campaign has opted not to publicly disclose its September fundraising data. Sources close to the Democratic strategy have suggested that they fear that bragging about these figures could discourage new donors in the remaining weeks of the campaign. Meanwhile, concerns continue within the Democratic Party about the impact that Republican super PACs, backed by billionaires, could have in the final months of the campaign.

The role of Elon Musk and Republican donors

On the other hand, billionaire Elon Musk has emerged as an influential player in the Donald Trump campaign, contributing significant sums and actively participating in events in support of the former president, such as their recent joint appearance in Pennsylvania. Since 2022, Musk has committed tens of millions of dollars to Trump and other conservative initiatives, significantly altering the fundraising landscape in favor of the Republican party.

Although Harris has outraised Trump (Trump has raised nearly $853 million so far this year), polls show a tight race in swing states. With a small swath of undecided voters, the final weeks of the campaign will be key in determining the outcome in 2024.