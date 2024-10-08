Adult film industry jumps into campaign in support of Kamala Harris

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 8 de octubre, 2024

The adult film industry spoke out about the 2024 presidential race with a $100,000 ad campaign aimed at combating Project 2025 (which it claims includes proposals to ban pornography). Under the slogan "Hands Off My Porn," the controversial initiative seeks to mobilize younger voters in seven key states and persuade them to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris in the election.

The New York Times reported that 17 pornographic actors announced the launch of this ad campaign. They claim, without any basis, that conservatives are planning to ban pornography and jail involved adult film producers and actors. The ads will appear on popular porn sites in swing states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.

The goal: to influence the young male vote

The push to mobilize young males comes against a backdrop of Democratic desperation where polls show Kamala Harris trailing former President Donald Trump among male voters. The group behind "Hands Off My Porn" planned its strategy based on surveys and demographic data indicating that young men are some of the top consumers of online pornography. According to a study by the American Life Survey Center, 44% of men aged 18-29, and 57% of men aged 30-49, have viewed pornography in the past month.

Holly Randall, actress and pornographic film director, is featured in the campaign ad. With more than 25 years of experience in the industry, she said that these types of attacks are not new but Project 2025 proposal represents an unprecedented threat.

"I have been in this industry for over 25 years and have witnessed many attacks on our industry, but the Project 2025 pornography ban is the most extreme proposal I have ever seen (...) Voters need to take that threat seriously. We cannot simply rely on the precedent that consuming pornography is legal and has been for a long time."

Project 2025 does not seek to prohibit pornography

Project 2025 is a conservative plan developed by the Heritage Foundation that seeks to implement policies aligned with conservative values should a Republican win the presidency in 2024. While the Project covers a wide range of issues such as immigration control and national security, among others, it does not explicitly mention a ban on pornography in its official documents.

What the plan does lay out is a focus on regulating, not banning, digital content and content that violates underlying conservative principles. The interpretation that the bill could lead to a ban on pornography comes from extremist sectors that fear stricter measures to control this issue that often leads to social problems.