Trump will change Fort Liberty’s name (North Carolina) back to Fort Bragg

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 5 de octubre, 2024

Donald Trump said that if he returns to the White House he will change the name of the Fort Liberty military base in North Carolina back to Fort Bragg. The base was one of several affected by the Congressional Naming Commission’s plan to remove all traces related to Confederate leaders, including the name of forts.

The former president made this pledge at an event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, where the base is located. Representative Anna Paulina Luna and dozens of war veterans were also in attendance. One of them was booed after referring to the base as Fort Liberty when asking the Republican candidate a question.

"I’m going to promise to you, as I said at the beginning, that we’re gonna change the name back to Fort ‘Bragg’ because I think when that word gets out, I just see — look when this great soldier accidentally said Fort ‘Liberty’ and he almost got booed the hell out of the place," Trump said. "I’m going to promise to you, as I said at the beginning, that we’re going to change the name back to Fort Bragg."

Fort Bragg's name paid tribute to Braxton Bragg, a general on the Confederate side during the Civil War. The Army, based on the commission's decision, said the name change to Fort Liberty "honors the heroism, sacrifices and values of the U.S. Army soldiers, civilians and families who live and serve there." They even called the general "incompetent and cantankerous."

Fort Bragg was one of several places affected by the commission's initiative to change the names of military bases. Another was Fort Hood, which was renamed Fort Cavazos.