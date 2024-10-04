Barack Obama will campaign intensively for Harris during the last four weeks before the election

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 4 de octubre, 2024

The final push in the presidential campaign is underway, and Democrats have turned to the leader with the highest recent approval ratings to give a boost to Kamala Harris before Nov. 5. Barack Obama and his team will spend the next four weeks campaigning intensively in support of the Democratic candidate.

He will devote even more time to her than he did to Joe Biden in his 2020 campaign. Then, Obama only became fully involved in the election starting Oct. 21, when he starred in a campaign rally alongside the current president. This year, Obama will begin on Oct. 10 with an event in the city of Pittsburgh.

So far, much of the former president's support for Harris has been financial. Last month he headlined a fundraiser in Los Angeles that raised $4 million for her campaign. In all, his efforts have generated $76 million for the Democratic campaign this election season. He has also raised money for other Democratic groups.

He is also suspected of having promoted the change in the Democratic nominee from behind the scenes, when polls and Joe Biden's approval ratings were falling steadily.

Obama's help comes at a time when the polls are especially close, both nationally and in key states on Nov. 5. With just over a month to go before Election Day, Trafalgar Group polls give Donald Trump the edge in six of the seven swing states in contention, while Cook Political Report (CPR) does the same for Kamala Harris. Georgia (for Trump) and Nevada (for Harris) are the only results that match. In addition, according to Real Clear Politics, the Democratic candidate has her biggest lead in the popular vote (2.2 points), but Trump remains ahead in the Electoral College.

On the other hand, with data updated on Oct. 3, poll aggregator 270towin projects Kamala Harris as the winner with a slight margin of 3.9 points over Donald Trump. Among the key states, Trump is ahead in Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina. In the other four, Kamala scores victories, though she only has a comfortable margin in Nevada. In Pennsylvania, Harris' lead is only half a point.