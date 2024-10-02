California, the new Amsterdam: Newsom will allow the opening of cannabis 'coffee shops'

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 2 de octubre, 2024

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill, AB 1775, to allow the opening of what are known as "coffee shops" in the state. In these establishments, customers can legally purchase and smoke marijuana.

In this way, California emulates Amsterdam, the Netherlands, a city in which this type of establishment is very popular. In addition to being able to buy and consume marijuana, it is also possible to buy and consume food and drinks.

Previously, Newsom opposed signing a similar bill. However, after his fellow Democratic Party members introduced a new initiative, the governor has ended up signing it.

The bill's sponsor, Democratic Rep. Matt Hanney (San Francisco), said before the bill passed that California "should lead" in this regard and allow the opening of these marijuana establishments.

Recreational cannabis use has been legal in California since 2016. By signing this bill, Newsom aims to end the illegal sale of a drug that is widely consumed in his state and raise even more taxes.