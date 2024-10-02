Florida Hispanic voters back Rick Scott over Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in Senate race

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 2 de octubre, 2024

With just over a month to go before the November election, a new poll released by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy reveals that Sen. Rick Scott and former President Donald Trump are leading among Hispanic voters in Florida. In the Senate race, Scott, who is seeking reelection, beats Democratic rival Debbie Mucarsel-Powell with 48% support to Mucarsel-Powell's 37%, while 13% of respondents still say they are undecided.

In the presidential race, the poll shows Trump has the support of 48% of Hispanic voters in the state, compared with 41% backing Vice President Kamala Harris. Seven percent of respondents remain undecided and 4% preferred another candidate.

As for the issues most influencing Hispanic voters' decision, the economy leads, followed by protecting democracy. Trump voters also mentioned immigration as a key issue.

Trump leads Cuban-Americans with 61%

The results vary significantly by voter origin. Among Cuban-Americans, Trump leads with 61% to Harris' 28%, while voters of Puerto Rican descent favor Harris with 58% compared to Trump's 33%. Other Hispanic voters support Trump with a 47% advantage to Harris' 41%.

The poll, conducted from Sept. 23-25, included 625 registered Hispanic voters statewide. The margin of error is 4 percentage points, indicating that Trump and Scott's lead could be decisive in this election.