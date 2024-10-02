Trump blames massive port strike on inflation caused by Biden and Harris

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 1 de octubre, 2024

On Tuesday, Donald Trump blamed the Harris-Biden administration for the strike involving tens of thousands of dockworkers along the U.S. East and Gulf coasts.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Trump said inflation, which has hit the economy hard, is the main cause of the work stoppage. "The strike was caused by the massive inflation that was created by the Harris-Biden regime. Everybody understands the dockworkers because they were decimated by this inflation, just like everybody else in our country and beyond," Trump said.

Port strike over contract disagreements

The strike, which began Tuesday, is the first by the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) since 1977, following the expiration of its six-year contract with the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX), which represents port employers. The workers are demanding wage increases, improved retirement plans and protections from increasing automation at the ports, which they fear could eliminate thousands of jobs.

Negotiations between the ILA and USMX have been stalled. Although USMX presented an offer last Monday that included a wage increase of nearly 50%, as well as improvements in health care and increased contributions to retirement plans, the union rejected the proposal without a counteroffer. Harold Daggett, president of the ILA, noted that the initial proposals were insufficient.

Economic impact of the strike

The shutdown of the East and Gulf Coast ports, responsible for approximately 50% of all U.S. imports, will significantly impact trade. This strike disrupts imports of automobiles, auto parts, machinery, and agricultural products such as bananas and pharmaceuticals, among others. It also hurts exports of essential goods such as meat, lumber and steel.

A JPMorgan analysis estimates that the daily cost of the strike could range between $3.8 billion and $4.5 billion as operations at the ports slow down, impacting the domestic economy and international trade.