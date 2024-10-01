Louisiana becomes first state to classify abortion drugs as 'controlled dangerous substances'

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 1 de octubre, 2024

Louisiana became the first state to classify abortion drugs mifepristone and misoprostol as "controlled dangerous substances." Both will be available by prescription, but are placed in Category IV, along with opiates such as tramadol, with a penalty for possession without a prescription of up to $5,000 and two years in jail.

Both drugs combined make up the well-known "abortion pill," the method used for performing two-thirds of abortions recorded in recent years.

The measure is being subjected to criticism and attacks from the left and pro-abortion activists, who are trying to raise social alarm by making the people believe that both drugs are banned even in hospitals and that patients who really need to take them, especially women with postpartum hemorrhaging, will not be able to access them.

However, the state Department of Health made it very clear in a memo that both drugs will continue to be accessible if prescribed by a physician. It also included guidance for their storage (under lock and key) in hospitals.