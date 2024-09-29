Trump plans to reform Justice Department in second term

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 28 de septiembre, 2024

Donald Trump has clear plans if he returns to the White House, including curbing illegal immigration and revitalizing the oil industry. However, according to a new report, one of his top priorities is to carry out a comprehensive reform of the Justice Department, which he accuses of having become a corrupt and politicized system.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the former president is determined to restructure the agency, including possibly replacing certain officials with people who share his vision of an efficient justice system. In addition, Trump intends to make sure that future investigations are not used to attack political opponents, but instead focus on key national issues.

A corrupt justice system

"Our justice system is corrupt and discredited, especially as it pertains to the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump," the former president recently said in a statement.

Trump accused the Biden administration of mishandling the investigations into the two assassination attempts against him. In his view, both the Justice Department and the FBI have been more focused on finding ways to frame him than on conducting fair and transparent investigations into the attacks.

Possible changes and candidates

One of the main changes Trump is considering is the choice of a new attorney general. During his first term, he expressed frustration with having appointed Jeff Sessions and William Barr, whom he now criticizes for failing to provide him with the necessary backing at crucial moments. Currently Trump and his team are evaluating potential candidates, such as John Ratcliffe, former director of national intelligence, and Senators Eric Schmitt and Mike Lee, who may be more aligned with his vision for the Justice Department. However, a final decision has not yet been made.

"No decisions have been made on who will serve in a second Trump administration,” campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said. “President Trump will choose the best people at the appropriate time," his campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt clarified.

If Trump wins the election, his allies claim that Justice Department reform will focus on strengthening loyalty and promoting an impartial justice policy, with the goal of restoring public confidence in the institution and ensuring that investigations are not used for political purposes.

A comprehensive reform

"There needs to be a housecleaning on day one," said Mike Davis, a legal activist close to Trump.

Gene Hamilton, a former Justice Department official in the Trump Administration, also noted, "Successful reform will require more than minor peripheral adjustments. It will require a holistic, energetic, leadership-driven effort to remedy the damage that has been done and advance the national interest."