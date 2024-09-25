The 'deep state' endorses Kamala Harris

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 25 de septiembre, 2024

More than 700 military and national security officials endorsed Kamala Harris for president. They did so in a letter asserting that the current vice president stands for the country's Democratic ideals.

However, despite being a letter of support for Harris, the signatories went on to express the reasons why they do not endorse former President Donald Trump.

They asserted that the Republican, in their view, is unfit to be commander-in-chief.

"Mr. Trump denigrates our great country and does not believe in the American ideal that our leaders should reflect the will of the people. ... Mr. Trump threatens our democratic system; he has said so himself," the officials said.

Among those who signed the letter, organized by the group National Security Leaders for America, were former secretaries of state and defense, former ambassadors and retired generals.

Also included were officials who had previously signed a letter assuring that the news published about Hunter Biden's laptop was Russian disinformation, as is the case of Barack Obama's former CIA directors, John Brennan and retired Air Force General Michael Hayden.

"Our endorsement of Vice President Harris is an endorsement of freedom and an act of patriotism. It is an endorsement of democratic ideals, of competence, and of relentless optimism in America’s future. We hope you will join us in voting for her," they noted.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump's team reacted to the letter. Trump campaign Communications Director Steven Cheung assured that those signing the letter are the same people who led the country into "endless wars."

"[They] are the same people who got our country into endless foreign wars and profited off of them while the American people suffered ... [Trump] is the only president in the modern era not to get our country into any new wars," Cheung highlighted in a letter sent to Axios.