Democrats lose lead in early voting

The data on early voting by mail is good news for Donald Trump and the Republican Party. That’s because according to the latest reports, the Democratic lead in mail-in ballot applications has shrunk significantly in key states.

According to data from Decision Desk HQ, the Democratic lead in these requests has shrunk by more than 5% in Florida, almost 15% in North Carolina and more than 35% in Pennsylvania.

"It’s great news that Republicans are starting to early vote," Jimmy Keady, founder and president of JLK Political Strategies, a Republican consulting firm, told Fox News Digital.

According to Keady, more people deciding to vote early will allow Republicans to focus their efforts and strategy on voters who typically choose not to participate in the electoral process.

"I’m sure voters complain all the time about text messages, about getting mail, about getting robocalls to go vote," Keady said. "Campaigns are now sophisticated enough that once you go vote, those stop… once a voter goes to vote, and those stop, that allows resource allocation from that voter to another voter,” Keady explained.

He also said that the Republican Party will now be fiercely competing with the Democrats over mail-in ballots.

"As Republicans, we have to start getting the base to early vote, to do mail-in ballot, to do these things that we know are safe and secure, to get people out to the polls. The Democrats have done this really well, for years,” the analyst stressed.