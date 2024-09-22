The lack of content in Kamala's campaign worries the left-wing media

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 22 de septiembre, 2024

The Kamala Harris campaign continues to pin its success on "nothing." That is to say on absolutely NOTHING. With the complicity of the left-wing media, 64 days after the coup that ended Joe Biden's candidacy, no one knows what the Democratic candidate really plans to do if she comes to power. However, this image is beginning to show cracks due to the Democratic nominee's insistence on not specifying any of her policies.

In addition to articles from outlets such as Axios, which charge that the Harris and Walz will grant the fewest interviews of any electoral duo in history, some of the heavyweights in the Democratic arsenal are beginning to show their teeth, albeit still timidly.

Oprah repeated a question to Kamala to try to get her to say something

Oprah Winfrey slightly pressed the "border czar" to clearly answer an audience member's question about border security. The man, identified as Justin, asked the Biden-Harris administration's top authority on the matter, but got only ramblings and even accusations of Donald Trump being the real cause of the current situation for pressuring congressional Republicans to not accept a bipartisan bill.

After more than three minutes of "nothing," which was all the candidate felt she had to say, Oprah surprised Harris by urging her gently to actually respond to the viewer, giving her a leading question to encourage a real answer: "So to answer Justin’s question, now that that bill has gone, it hasn’t passed, will you reintroduce that?"

Of course, the candidate merely assured in big words that she would without specifying why or how that rule will serve to curb the influx of immigrants that skyrocketed under the administration she shares with Biden.

End of the Kamala-left-wing press alliance?

Although she did it in a way that allowed the vice president to show off, Oprah repeating the question to the candidate, making it even more obvious that Harris had not answered it, is a clear indicator that the left and far-left media are beginning to worry about the "nothingness" that has become a recurring theme of the Democratic campaign today.

Vance: 'Every time she does [an interview], I think we pick up 100,000 votes'

Kamala's silence, however, might not be the worst option. Every time she has tried to explain a point, the result has been chaotic and troubling, in addition to continually contradicting herself. She has not even dared to be clear on one of her main issues: abortion, about which she still has not stated her real position in case she wins the election. The need to whitewash her radicalism to present herself as a moderate has led her to remain silent in the face of accusations by the Trump campaign that she defends abortion up to birth.

The strategy of silence seems to have worked during the first two months of her candidacy, but, with just over a month to go before the election, she and her Republican rival are neck and neck, and undecided voters need something more than "Trump is coming" to cast their vote. Harris' team has the difficult task of managing to say "something" considering what conservative vice presidential candidate, Sen. J.D. Vance, noted: "Every time she does [an interview], I think we pick up 100,000 votes."