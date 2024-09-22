Harris campaign raised four times more than Trump in August

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 21 de septiembre, 2024

Kamala Harris raised four times more than Trump in August. According to data released by the Federal Election Commission (FEC), the Democrat raised some $190 million over the past month, while the Republican managed to total $43 million.

The differences are also in spending, since the Harris campaign spent some $174 million, leaving it with a balance of $235 million . When it comes to breaking down that spending, it includes $135 million on media space buys and ad production; about $6 million on air travel; about $4.9 million on payroll and related taxes; and $4.5 million on text messaging.

These figures have allowed Harris to establish a team in key states, where she has a campaign operation with at least 2,000 aides and 312 offices.

On the other side, the Republican campaign shelled out $61 million in August, leaving about $135 million on hand for early September. The spending was divided into $47 million on ads, $10.2 million on e-mails to potential voters and $670,000 on air travel.

However, The Washington Post warned that Trump-aligned super PACs are taking in millions of dollars. One of them is Make America Great Again Inc. which already received millions from Timothy Mellon, who already disbursed some $115 million this election cycle.

"MAGA Inc. raised $25 million in August and spent $90 million. The group’s top donors during the period included Wisconsin-based billionaire Diane Hendricks ($10 million), chairman and CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald Howard Lutnick ($5 million), hedge fund executive Paul Singer ($5 million) and Texas philanthropist Annette Caldwell Simmons ($2 million)," they added from the Post.